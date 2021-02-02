Randy Couture explains why he’s called “Captain America” and “The Natural”

UFC legend Randy Couture explained why he’s called “Captain America” and “The Natural” in a new sit-down interview with Burt Watson.

Couture, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, was known by several nicknames throughout his career, but the two most commonly associated with him are “Captain America” and “The Natural,” which is also the title of his book written by Loretta Hunt. Speaking to former UFC staff member Burt Watson, Couture explained to MMAjunkie.com the origins of his two most popular nicknames. For “The Natural,” Couture opened up about how it was coined in Full Contact Fighter Magazine.

“Joe Gold was running the only real publication in MMA at that time. It was called Full Contact Fighter Magazine, and he was the editor-in-chief and owner. He wanted to do an interview after the fight and he said, ‘Hey, you adapted to his style in beating boxing. You were a natural. Is it OK if I call you that?’ “And I was like, ‘Well, hell, I’ve been called worse things.’ And he wrote that in the article that he put in Full Contact Fighter Magazine. And that just kind of stuck and it became the nickname that everyone associated me with from that fight and that article,” Randy Couture explained about how “The Natural” nickname came to be for him.

As for his other nickname “Captain Ameica,” Couture says Joe Rogan gave it to him.

“My first fight in Las Vegas at MGM (Grand Garden Arena), this was with the new owners. Joe Rogan was on the announcing team, and back then, Joe Rogan was doing the behind-the-scenes interviews and there were other guys that were doing the actual announcing. Joe was doing the behind-the-scenes interviews backstage and got moved up when the new owners, Dana White and the Fertittas, bought it in 2001,” Randy Couture said.

“I’m fighting Pedro Rizzo. It was my first time seeing my name and face on billboards and it was a huge experience. Also, that fight occurred right after 9/11 and the first show that we had after 9/11. They were still doing pyrotechnics for entrances at the show. I chose to wear a red, white and blue track suit when I walked out. And when I walked out, I saluted the crowd and Joe Rogan said, ‘That right there is Captain America. That guy is my hero.’ And that’s where it came from. It kind of stuck.”