Anthony Pettis and Lance Palmer among stars in upcoming PFL lightweight and featherweight tournaments

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and PFL star Lance Palmer are among the class of the PFL season-three 155lbs and 145lbs roster.

After taking 2020 off due to COVID-19 concerns, PFL is set to kick off its third season this April. The promotion promised that the roster would be completely overhauled heading into this new season, and they weren’t joking. There are plenty of fresh faces on this season’s upcoming lightweight and featherweight rosters, such as Pettis, in addition to PFL stalwarts like Palmer. Take a look at the rosters below.

OFFICIAL: Professional Fighters League Unveils Featherweight and Lightweight Rosters for 2021 Season Debut on April 23 📰: https://t.co/qhPy4d3jkQ pic.twitter.com/bDHVT2fPKA — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) February 2, 2021

PFL Season Three Lightweight Roster

Natan Schulte

Anthony Pettis

Loik Radzhabov

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Clay Collard

Marcin Held

Johnny Case

Akhmed Aliev

Joilton Lutterbach

Mikhail Odintsov

The crown jewel of the PFL season three roster is of course Anthony Pettis, the former UFC and WEC champion. He decided to sign with the PFL over the UFC and Bellator after becoming a free agent. Considering he’s coming off of some solid performances over Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono, Pettis looks to be one of the favorites to win. As well, former champion Natan Schulte is also in this bracket. If you notice, there are 10 names. That’s because there are also two alternates.

PFL Season Three Featherweight Roster

Lance Palmer

Bubba Jenkins

Brendan Loughnane

Movlid Khaybulaev

Jo Sungbin

Sheymon Moraes

Tyler Diamond

Jason Soares

TBA

TBA

The clear favorite to win this tournament is of course Palmer, who has won the last two PFL featherweight tournaments, but there are plenty of worthy contenders in the field. Of note, former UFC fighter Sheymon Moraes could make some noise. There are also two TBA fighters in the featherweight bracket which will be filled at a later date. This is pure speculation, but with the UFC releasing 60 fighters, perhaps PFL is waiting to see if a few featherweights are released that they could sign as well, to supplement the roster and strengthen it as Pettis did to the lightweight roster.

