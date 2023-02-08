Rampage Jackson explains why he believes Jon Jones is the dirtiest fighter in MMA

Rampage Jackson believes Jon Jones is the dirtiest fighter in MMA.

Jackson and Jones fought at UFC 135 in 2011 for the light heavyweight title with ‘Bones’ winning by fourth-round submission. However, Jackson says he was frustrated with Jones’ knee kicks and after watching him progress in his career, he believes Jones is the dirtiest fighter in MMA.

Rampage Jackson explains why Jon Jones is the dirtiest fighter in MMA 👀 pic.twitter.com/r62ZPtglb2 — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) February 8, 2023

“Jon Jones is a great fighter, even if he was standing in this room I would say it, but he’s the dirtiest fighter,” Jackson said about Jones. “If you’re doing anything good on him, he’s going to poke you in the eye. If you’re advancing or doing anything good or you get the advantage, he’s going to kick your knee backward.

“For one, I think that knee kick, he’s kicking you right on your kneecap, I think that should be banned,” Jackson continued. “My knee is still messed up from that because it hyperextended he kicked it all the way back. You can end people’s careers with those moves. Think about all of them spinning elbows he used to do in the beginning. Where did they land? Do you remember? In the back of people’s heads. It’s illegal. Jon Jones is like the dirtiest fighter.”

Although Rampage Jackson says Jones is the dirtiest fighter, he says he is cool with Jones. Instead, he just doesn’t like the way the longtime UFC light heavyweight champion fights.

Jon Jones is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 285 as he headlines the card against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. It will be his first fight since UFC 247 in February of 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight title. As for Jackson, he last fought in 2019 and suffered a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko.

