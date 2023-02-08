Gabi Garcia announces return to MMA after five-year hiatus: “I am the one who holds the crown”

Former jiu-jitsu world champion Gabi Garcia is targeting a return to the cage.

The 37-year-old had a lot of interest when she made her MMA debut back in 2015. A multiple-time jiu-jitsu champion, Garcia quickly signed to RIZIN. Given her stature at 6’2″ and 209 pounds, there weren’t many destinations for her to sign otherwise.

Over the next few years, the Brazilian racked up an undefeated record through seven professional fights. Garcia’s last bout came at RIZIN 14 in December 2018 against Barbara Nepomuceno. In that outing, she secured the victory by first-round submission by keylock.

Five years on from her last appearance in the sport, Gabi Garcia is targeting her return. The Brazilian announced her return in a lengthy Instagram post. There, she revealed her plans to return mainly due to help open up other opportunites for women in bigger weight classes.

“Back to the ring by doing my part for this division and other divisions for women in this sport!” wrote Garcia in a lengthy Instagram post. “I can’t end my MMA career without my goal to open up opportunities for all divisions. It’s time to step into the ring and show the world that every sport I compete in, I am the one who holds the crown.”

She continued, “For everyone who thinks my career is done, I have bad news for you… I’ll never stop training! It’s time to shine!”

Notably absent from Gabi Garcia’s post was where, and weight class she will be competing in next. While she’s fought the majority of her career in the RIZIN ring, she’s also had one-off apperances in promotions such as Road FC. Garcia has also previously shown interest in fighting Kayla Harrison in PFL.

