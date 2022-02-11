Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev moved to UFC 272, Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill set to headline UFC Vegas 48

UFC 272 officially has its co-main event, and UFC Vegas 48 has a new headliner.

Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev were set for the main event role next week at UFC Vegas 48. However, the pair were removed from the card earlier today. MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani broke the news that the fight was being moved to next month.

Fiziev allegedly had VISA issues, preventing him from fighting next week. As a result, the bout was shifted to UFC 272 and is now set to be the co-main event. To top it off, the fight will remain a five-round affair.

The rare five-round non-title pay-per-view fight is only the third in UFC history, and the first not to involve a Diaz brother. Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards was the first non-title, non-main event PPV bout at UFC 263. The second was Nick Diaz’s return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Now, Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev get their opportunity to make history next month at UFC 272. One has to assume the winner of the bout is likely to be in the title conversation moving forward.

The main event of UFC 272 is a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

As a result of the Dos Anjos and Fiziev bout moving, UFC Vegas 48 needed a new main event. Rather than find a new fight, the UFC decided to elevate the co-main event to the headliner.

With that, Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will be the new main event of UFC Vegas 48. Despite the short notice, the pair will go the full five-round distance, in a fight that could allow the winner to get into title contention at 205-pounds.

What do you think about Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev being moved to UFC 272? Who do you got in the new main event of UFC Vegas 48?