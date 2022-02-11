Joe Rogan will not be working UFC 271, broadcast team to feature Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping

Joe Rogan will not be commentating at UFC 271.

Rogan was set to be on the call with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. However, according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, who confirmed the news with a UFC official, Rogan will not be part of Saturday’s broadcast due to a scheduling conflict.

This, of course, comes after days of controversy involving Rogan and his use of the N-word. He did apologize and several MMA fighters, including Israel Adesanya, have stepped up to his defense.

“First off, let me take this one, hold up I’m Black, I can take this one,” Adesanya said during the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference. “There’s a lot of c***s in this game, there’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008 and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*****s I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that. F**k the noise. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man, and he’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. That’s my n***** Joe Rogan. [My advice is] f**k the noise. Do what I said, f**k the noise. Keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms, keep doing you.”

Although Adesanya and several other fighters have come to Joe Rogan’s defense, it sounds like the UFC decided to pull him from the event. Anik and Cormier will now be joined by Michael Bisping who flew into Houston on Friday evening.

UFC 271 goes down on Saturday in Houston, Texas with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker in the main event. Derrick Lewis also returns in the co-main event against Tai Tuivasa in a fight that promises to deliver. A potential number one contender bout at middleweight between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is also on the UFC 271 main card.

What do you make of Joe Rogan not being on UFC 271 commentating duties?