Rafael dos Anjos rewarded with dope UFC and USADA jacket after 50 clean drug tests

UFC lightweight contender Rafael dos Anjos was rewarded with a cool USADA jacket after he recently completed 50 clean drug tests all-time.

Dos Anjos returned to the UFC lightweight division on Saturday night with a split decision win over Paul Felder in a spectacular fight between two incredible athletes. RDA is now 36 years old but he looked to be in amazing shape moving down to 155lbs for the first time in four years. And he did so clean. 30 fights into his UFC career and RDA has never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He is a former UFC champion and a great ambassador of this sport as one of the cleanest athletes in the game today.

Ahead of RDA’s fight against Felder at UFC Vegas 14, UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky took to social media to announce the news that RDA has achieved the 50 perfect-test milestone. It’s a milestone that several other fighters have completed in the UFC including Daniel Cormier and Holly Homl, and when the fighter gets to 50 perfect drug tests they receive an awesome jacket from USADA and the UFC.

Check out the cool new thread that RDA now threads below via Novitzky’s Twitter.

Another legend of the sport reaches the 50x perfect test history milestone. Thank you RDA @RdosAnjosMMA for your leadership and support of a clean UFC. pic.twitter.com/QQDwyrKT5l — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) November 13, 2020

Another legend of the sport reaches the 50x perfect test history milestone. Thank you RDA @RdosAnjosMMA for your leadership and support of a clean UFC.

It’s a cool jacket to wear and a nice token of gratitude from the UFC and USADA for its fighters to compete in a clean and even playing field. Hitting the 50-perfect test mark is an incredible accomplishment as it shows years and years of clean drug tests. It’s been a good week for RDA between this reward and the win over Felder, and now let’s see if he can use that surge of momentum to have a huge 2021.

What do you think of Rafael dos Anjos fighting at lightweight again?