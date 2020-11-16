Yancy Medeiros says USADA ruined his plans for an intimate evening

UFC lightweight Yancy Medeiros has a recent run-in with a USADA inspector at his home that ruined his plans of an intimate evening.

Medeiros has been a member of the UFC roster since 2013, going 6-7, 1 NC over 14 fights in the promotion with wins over the likes of Alex Oliveira, Erick Silva, and John Makdessi. He hasn’t fought since a decision loss to Lando Vannata at a UFC Fight Night event in February of this year, and overall he has lost three straight fights. Despite the losing skid, he remains on the UFC roster and he continues to be tested by USADA.

On Sunday, Medeiros took to his social media to alert fans that he was recently drug tested by USADA. However, the tester didn’t show up at an optimal time. According to Medeiros, he was enjoying an intimate evening when USDA knocked at the door. Check out the hilarious story that the Hawaii native showed on his Twitter with his fans.

Having sex in my living room and @usantidoping comes pounding on my door at 8pm… best part, him trynna be all professional as I look him in the face, knowing this foo heard everything going down… 😂been tested pre/post competition, but “during” is a first #youreallonsteriods — Yancy Medeiros (@ymedeiros) November 15, 2020

Having sex in my living room and @usantidoping comes pounding on my door at 8pm… best part, him trynna be all professional as I look him in the face, knowing this foo heard everything going down… Face with tears of joybeen tested pre/post competition, but “during” is a first #youreallonsteriods

We have heard stories of USADA showing up at the wrong times. Often times, we have heard fights take to social media to say that a USADA inspector showed up very early in the morning and woke them up, but Medeiros having his romantic night interrupted is a new one. Fortunately, it looks like the USADA inspector at least knocked before he entered the home. But as Medeiros said, it must have been an awkward situation.

Who do you want to see Yancy Medeiros fight when he returns to the Octagon?