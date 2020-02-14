UFC, USADA honor Holly Holm for 50 clean drug tests

Holly Holm recently became the first UFC fighter to pass 50 United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug tests. The promotion and the agency are honoring her accordingly.

👏 Congrats @HollyHolm – the first UFC athlete to successfully complete 50 USADA tests without issue. pic.twitter.com/6kVzAql1PO — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2020

Holly Holm opened up on this milestone and what it means to her after the fact. She says inadvertently failing a drug test is one of her biggest fears due to the impact it would have on her legacy.

“I think that is probably my biggest nightmare to have something come back like that because I spent my whole career making sure that I’m clean and making sure I work hard for it,” Holm told reporters (via KRQE.com). “That is my biggest nightmare because one thing that could happen, one picogram that doesn’t really do anything can really taint your whole legacy and have people question everything you do.”

UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky also weighed in on this milestone, praising Holm for her character.