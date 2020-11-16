Khamzat Chimaev trolls the Diaz Brothers with hilarious photo

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0 MMA) continues to callout the Diaz Brothers, this despite being booked to fight Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 186.

The Russian-born Swedish fighter has had a meteoric rise to fame following his three stoppage victories in just over two month’s while competing under the UFC banner.

During that impressive stretch, ‘Borz’ has earned three finishes, his latest being a 17-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert.

Khamzat Chimaev will now face the toughest test of his young career on December 19, when he squares off with perennial welterweight contender Leon Edwards in the event headliner.

Despite being booked for a massive fight with ‘Rocky’, Chimaev is still finding time in his day to troll the Diaz Brothers.

“Diaz brothers, we are coming for you. Where are you!? Nick Diaz? Nate Diaz?” Chimaev captioned the post.

This is not the first time that ‘Borz’ has taken aim at Nick and Nate Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev had previously challenged Nate Diaz to a fight on the aforementioned December 19th fight card.

I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 13, 2020

“I don’t play fighting. I fight. So get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on December 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go Nate Diaz.” – Khamzat tweeted.

Neither of the Diaz Brothers have responded to Chimaev’s callouts, but it will be interesting to see if either of the Stockton natives flirt with the idea.

Nate Diaz has competed at welterweight over his last four fights, going 2-2 in that stretch. Diaz was most recently seen in action at UFC 244 this past November, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his bid for the promotions BMF Title. That setback was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

As for Nick Diaz, well, who really knows. The eldest Diaz brother has flirted with the idea of a comeback for years now, but still no return.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 15, 2020