Rafael dos Anjos interested in fighting Dustin Poirier at welterweight

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is interested in fighting Dustin Poirier at welterweight if he decides to move up in weight classes.

Poirier recently said he was open to moving up to the UFC welterweight division, and a fan on Twitter asked RDA if he would be interested in a matchup against him. Check out what RDA said in response to the fan below.

“I’m down.”

If the UFC decides to book the fight, it would be a very solid matchup between two well-rounded fighters who are looking to get back into title contention after losing their last respective bouts.

Although RDA hasn’t fared as well at welterweight as he did at lightweight, where he was the champion, he is still ranked in the top-10 at 170lbs. Overall he’s just 4-3 at welterweight, but you have to look closer at his level of competition. RDA holds wins over Robbie Lawler, Kevin Lee, Tarec Saffiedine and Neil Magny, but his losses came against elite-level fighters in Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, three of the top fighters in the division. He’s still a tough out for anyone in the division.

As for Poirier, he’s coming off of a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 that snapped a six-fight unbeaten streak. Since losing to Nurmagomedov, Poirier has made it clear that he only wants big fights and that he would be willing to move up to welterweight if he has to. Ideally Poirier would fight Conor McGregor next, but at this point no one has any idea when McGregor wants to return to the Octagon. Poirier can’t just sit around and wait forever for McGregor, so he has to keep his options open at this point.

Would you be interested in watching a potential welterweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Dustin Poirier?