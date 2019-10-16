Jon Jones decides to ‘formally release DC’ in favor of Israel Adesanya

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones now has so much disdain for middleweight champ Israel Adesanya that it’s actually indirectly improving his relationship with his long-time nemesis Daniel Cormier.

Earlier this week, on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman explained that he prefers a fight with heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic over a matchup with Jones.

“No,” Bareman said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show when asked about a Jones vs. Adesanya fight (via MMA Mania). “I believe me and Israel are in a certain place where we don’t have to give a person of Jon’s nature the opportunity that Israel can bestow upon him.

“That’s why I suggested, and this isn’t set in stone or anything, but if we were going to do a super fight we would much rather do it against Stipe. A good dude, a nice guy. A stand up guy. Let’s do it against him, let’s not give someone like Jon Jones an opportunity. That’s just how my team operates.”

Upon hearing these comments, Jon Jones decided to “formally release” Daniel Cormier and, well, we’ll just let you see what he said after that…

Lol I formally release DC as being my pussy, Izzy now takes the throne https://t.co/3pKJSFLKNN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 16, 2019

“Lol I formally release DC as being my p**sy, Izzy now takes the throne.” – Jon Jones on Twitter.

At present, neither Adesanya nor Cormier has responded to this comment from Jones. That being said, it would not be surprising to see a reaction from either man.

Do you think we’ll eventually see Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya settle their differences in the cage?

