Conor McGregor claims he is fighting Frankie Edgar this December

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor claims that he will be seeing Frankie Edgar in the Octagon this December.

Earlier this afternoon, the UFC took to Twitter to wish their former lightweight title holder, Edgar, a Happy Birthday.

Shortly after the post was made public, Conor McGregor replied to the tweet with the following:

Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

The Irishman has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a fourth round submission loss to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

Conor McGregor was briefly linked to a fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 240, but that bout failed to come to fruition after the Irishman suffered a hand injury.

As for Frankie Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion is coming off a loss to reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway at UFC 240.

Following the setback, Edgar announced his intentions of dropping down to bantamweight, this unless he could score a fight with Conor McGregor.

Do you believe Conor McGregor that he will be fighting Frankie Edgar this December? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom October 16, 2019