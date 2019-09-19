Dustin Poirier interested in moving up to welterweight

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier recently told fans that he is interested in potentially competing in the welterweight division.

“The Diamond” responded to a fan on Twitter, who asked him if he was open to moving up in weight. Here’s what he said.

“100%”

Poirier is coming off of a tough submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 earlier this month. It was the biggest fight of Poirier’s career, and the loss has made him question what he wants to do next in his career.

At first, Poirier told fans that he was considering retirement. But he admitted he was emotional when he said that, and now he wants to fight again. Since then, Poirier has taken to social media and has come after both Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje to try and fight both men and get back into title contention in the UFC lightweight division.

This move up to welterweight certainly is interesting, though, and reminiscent of Anthony Pettis. Like Poirier, Pettis competed as a lightweight and featherweight his entire career before making the moving up to welterweight earlier this year. He started off his welterweight career with a bang, knocking out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC Nashville. A lopsided loss to Nate Diaz halted Pettis’ momentum, but the fact he got two big fights at 170lbs bodes well for Poirier should he make the move up in weight.

For now, Poirier is enjoying time with his family and he heals up from the Nurmagomedov fight and ponders his fighting future. But knowing how competitive Poirier is, look for him to return to the Octagon in the next few months as he looks to bounce back from the loss to the champ. Don’t be surprised if that return is in the welterweight division.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier compete at welterweight? And if so, who would you like to see him fight at 170lbs?

