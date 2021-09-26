Rafael dos Anjos injured, out of UFC 267 fight against Islam Makhachev

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is injured and he has been forced to pull out of his UFC 267 fight against Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev took to his social media on Sunday to message dos Anjos and tell him that he doesn’t believe he is actually injured. Dos Anjos then responded to his rival, telling him that he is indeed truly injured and he will not be able to make the walk next month at UFC 267.

@RdosAnjosMMA I don’t believe that you’re injured.., again #chickenfever

Do you really think I would fake a surgery? Coming out of another terrible injury. Unlike you I have a family that depends on me and I don’t have another man paying my bills. https://t.co/PDvQ2rhZsq — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 26, 2021

MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan then confirmed the report, saying that he spoke to Ali Abdelaziz — Makhachev’s manager — and he said that the UFC is currently in talks of finding a new opponent for his client. According to Abdelaziz, he believes that the only two names that truly make sense for Makhachev next would be Tony Ferguson or Dan Hooker.

Spoke with @AliAbdelaziz00, who confirmed Islam Makhachev is in need of a new opponent for #UFC267. Ali said the UFC is working on it, but he personally believes Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker are the only two viable options at the moment in terms of ranking and readiness. https://t.co/B3jt2hUDGt — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) September 26, 2021

This is obviously disappointing news for everyone involved as this was the third time this fight has been booked, only to see it fall apart yet again. Hopefully dos Anjos is able to heal up quickly and get back in the cage soon, while for Makhachev, ideally, the UFC will be able to find him a new opponent to fight next month at UFC 267 with dos Anjos injured and out.

