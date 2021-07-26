Rafael dos Anjos responds after being called a “grandpa” by Islam Makhachev: “If was Islam I would seriously reply, but I know it’s not him”

Rafael dos Anjos has responded to being labelled a grandpa by Islam Makhachev as their war of words continues.

Makhachev and dos Anjos have been booked to fight one another on two separate occasions but due to COVID-19 and an injury setback, the bout hasn’t actually taken place. The two lightweights are viewed by many as great contenders in their own right, although there’s an argument to be made that RDA is the “past” and Makhachev is the future – based on the trajectory of their careers, that is.

However, another jab from Islam to dos Anjos on social media prompted quite an interesting accusation from the veteran and former champion.

If was Islam I would seriously reply, but I know it’s not him. https://t.co/SVMsub9MUk — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 26, 2021

“If was Islam I would seriously reply, but I know it’s not him.”

You’d imagine that dos Anjos is implying someone else runs Makhachev’s Twitter account for him which, as we know, has been thrown around by many fighters in relation to a lot of ranked competitors on the UFC roster.

Makhachev is coming off the back of an impressive win over Thiago Moises, whereas dos Anjos last beat Paul Felder back in November.

Do you think Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos will fight one another? If so, who will get the win? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!