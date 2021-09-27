Nate Diaz responds after Conor McGregor suggests his “boxing is piss” in comparison to brother Nick’s

Nate Diaz has responded after Conor McGregor suggested that his “boxing is piss” when compared to that of his brother Nick.

Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) returned to the Octagon yesterday evening following a six year hiatus from the sport. Standing in the way of the former Strikeforce champion was former opponent Robbie Lawler.

The pair had first met 17 years ago at UFC 47, with the Stockton Slugger emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

‘Ruthless’ was able to exact his revenge on Diaz at UFC 266, stopping the fan favorite in the third round with a punch (see that here). Although Nick was not victorious in his comeback fight yesterday evening, Conor McGregor was still impressed by what he saw.

The former two-division UFC champion, McGregor, took to Twitter where he complimented Nick Diaz, this while throwing shade at his younger brother Nate.

“Nate your boxing is piss compared to Nick’s. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you.”

U can’t fight at all member your leg ? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 26, 2021

“U can’t fight at all member your leg?” – Diaz quickly replied to McGregor’s tweet.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have a long and storied past. The two originally collided in a welterweight contest at UFC 196, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round submission.

The bitter rivals would meet in a immediate rematch at UFC 202, with ‘Notorious’ ultimately earning a controversial majority decision.

As for Nick Diaz, all signs point to the former Strikeforce welterweight champion making another go of things inside the Octagon. Who and when the eldest Diaz brother will fight next remains to be seen.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that Nick Diaz has better boxing when compared to his younger brother Nate?