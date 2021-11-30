Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson explains why he has no interest in being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Former UFC fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has explained why he isn’t interested in being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has spent the last eight years of his career competing in Bellator MMA. While he’s had some success in the promotion, it seems as if he’s edging towards the idea of a move over to boxing – especially after his involvement in Triller’s Triad Combat event.

As it turns out, though, despite being a former belt holder in the UFC, he doesn’t want to join their Hall of Fame.

“No, not at all,” Jackson said. “I don’t fight to be in the Hall of Fame. I don’t fight to be famous. You know, I started fighting to pay the bills, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I do. It’s my career. It’s something that I love.

“I get paid to do something that I love, but I don’t love fame. MMA fame, what’s that? You get a bunch of dudes trying to buy you drinks and sh*t. You feel like a chick whenever you go anywhere. Dudes always want pictures with you and sh*t, you know what I’m saying?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

