Daniel Cormier responds to wrestling challenge from Khamzat Chimaev: “Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC!”

Daniel Cormier has questioned the logic of Khamzat Chimaev after “Borz” challenged him to a wrestling match.

It’s safe to say that Khamzat Chimaev is a confident young man. From his 4-0 start in the UFC to what he says on social media, he’s attempting to edge his way towards a title shot – and he’s also challenging everyone under the sun.

That includes Daniel Cormier but as per “DC” himself, a wrestling match between the two of them wouldn’t be a great idea.

In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC ! @KChimaev https://t.co/yZhpi9Viiz — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 30, 2021

The Olympic background of Daniel Cormier speaks for himself, as well as the fact that he’s a former two-weight UFC champion. Cormier has been there and done it all in this game and when you take a look at the weight disparity between the pair, it does feel like a strange idea.

Still, Khamzat Chimaev seems to make a living off of proving people wrong, and you can’t say it wouldn’t make for an entertaining event.

