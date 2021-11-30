Photo | Cody Garbrandt is skin and bone ahead of UFC flyweight debut

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Grabrandt is looking incredibly skinny two weeks ahead of his flyweight debut.

Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) made the decision to test the waters at 125lbs following his unanimous decision loss to Rob Font back in May. That setback served as Cody’s fourth in his past five fights, with three of those defeats coming by way of knockout.

Although the drop down to flyweight admittedly “scared” Cody Garbrandt, he knows that a win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 could lead to a quick title shot opportunity.

“I’ve got to make a statement, and I’m known to,” Garbrandt said on his “Rollin with the Homies” podcast (via MMAJunkie).. “This is a huge fight for me, (a) huge opportunity for my career. I’m as scared of this as any fight because I’ve never made 125. I’ve never fought here. There’s a lot of unanswered questions. Just like going into the Dominick Cruz fight – yeah, I could go in there and knock him out. But could I go five rounds? Could I do this? Could I do that?

“There’s so many unanswered questions that it scares me and motivates me in the sense of doing the extra. Not that I haven’t in the past, but it’s more,” Cody Garbrandt continued. “You have to add more onto it, then figure it out. So I think that this will be a great weight for me. My energy levels feel good. I’ve been on a diet for about two months now, so I’ve already shaved off five to seven pounds, give or take. I’m feeling good.”

Kara-France (22-9 MMA) is coming off a knockout win over Rogerio Bontorin in his most recent effort at UFC 259. Prior to that, he had suffered a submission loss to Brand Royval. The Kiwi is currently ranked seventh in the flyweight division.

Now just eleven days away from UFC 269, a photo has emerged of Cody Garbrandt trimming down to his new weight class. As seen below, the former bantamweight champ doesn’t appear to have an ounce of fat on him.

Seccccc le Cody Garbrandt pour ses debut en flyweight, a voir si son menton tient le coup. pic.twitter.com/71JnLdqf9r — kakarot (@kakarot_ufc) November 28, 2021

Do you think Cody Garbrandt will be able to successfully make weight for his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France at UFC 269? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!