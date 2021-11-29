Quinton Jackson says “UFC and Bellator should be worried” about Triller Triad Combat

Former UFC light heavyweight champion legend Quinton Jackson says that the “UFC and Bellator should be worried” about Triller Triad Combat.

Jackson was a guest at the Triller Triad Combat event that took place this past Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jackson did not fight at the event, but he was seen getting into it with boxer Shannon Briggs, and there is a good chance we see these two meet in the Triad ring sometime in 2022. It appears as though Jackson has taken a liking to what Triller is doing, and he believes the promotion has been things in store for its future. In fact, Jackson believes that Triller will soon be able to rival the UFC and Bellator.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com after the Triller Triad Combat event, Jackson said he believes UFC president Dana White needs to be worried about this new style of combat sports.

“It’s something new. I think it’s here to stay. I think the UFC is gonna be worried about this. I don’t know what Dana White’s response is gonna be,” Jackson said. “I think UFC and Bellator should be worried right now, honestly.”

White likely isn’t worried at all about what Triller Triad Combat is doing considering how well the UFC is doing financially these days, Bellator could be in trouble as the company’s ratings have not been good at all. If Triller takes off, it could leave Bellator and other smaller organizations besides the UFC in the dust since fight fans only have so much time to watch fights. However, as of right now, Triller is still so new that the UFC and Bellator likely don’t care too much what promoter Ryan Kavanaugh and others are up to now.

Do you agree with Quinton Jackson that the UFC and Bellator should be worried about Triller Triad Combat?