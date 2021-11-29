Rachael Ostovich thankful for solid pay from BKFC after “almost going broke fighting in MMA”

Rachael Ostovich has spoken candidly about how thankful she is for the pay she’s received thus far in BKFC.

While she may be best known for her stint in the UFC, Ostovich made an intriguing transition over to bare-knuckle boxing back in the summer. In her debut for BKFC, she managed to secure a unanimous decision win over Paige VanZant – the same woman who submitted her back in January 2019.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Ostovich spoke about possibly heading back over to mixed martial arts as well as the difference in pay.

“I would return to MMA, just right now BKFC is really hot right now and they pay me really good so that’s where I’ll be,” Ostovich said. “MMA is a lot and I felt like I was almost going broke fighting in MMA, so BKFC is where I’m at for right now and hopefully we can get on the same page (for a contract).”

“I had some injuries after the fight, it’s definitely different from MMA,” she said. “I’ve had some offers, but I’m kinda waiting on the negotiations between my manager and the promotions, so bare-knuckle is of interest. But it’s if the numbers match then yeah.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

