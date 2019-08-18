Pros react to Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 241

A key middleweight bout between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim.

Romero (13-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a controversial split-decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

‘The Soldier of God’ has gone 9-2 since joining the UFC ranks in 2013, scoring knockout victories over Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, Derek Brunson, Ronny Markes and Clifford Starks during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (12-0 MMA) was looking to keep his impressive undefeated record in check tonight against Romero. ‘The Eraser’ was coming off a second round TKO victory over Uriah Hall in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 226.

Costa had entered tonight’s contest 4-0 under the UFC banner, with all four of those wins coming by way of TKO.

Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight bout delivered as Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa proceeded to go to war for fifteen straight minutes.

However, after Costa was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance, the arena was filled with boos from the crowd.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa fight below:

I KNEW THEY WERE GONNA GIVE HIM THAT FIGHT (should’ve been a draw tho) — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 18, 2019

It came down to round two and Yoel didn’t pull ahead until the last minute or two of the round tough call not a robbery either way at all — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 18, 2019

Both guys did awesome, what a fight! Fight of the night so far — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2019

Had this round for Yoel — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 18, 2019

F that!!! Romero for life! #UFC241 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 18, 2019

Definitely don’t see how Costa won that — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) August 18, 2019

I thought Romero won. #UFC241 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 18, 2019

Official UFC 241 Result: Paulo Costa def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Paulo Costa fight next following his victory over Yoel Romero at tonight’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 17, 2019