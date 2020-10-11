Pros react after Edson Barboza defeats Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Island 5

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 was co-headlined by an intriguing featherweight contest between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani.

Barboza (20-9 MMA) was looking to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event on Yas Island. The Brazilian had made his featherweight debut this May in Jacksonville, but wound up dropping a split decision loss to Hawaiian standout Dan Ige.

Barboza’s most recent victory ahead of tonight’s event came back in December of 2018, when he scored a knockout victory over Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest.

As for Makwan Amirkhani (16-4 MMA), ‘Mr. Finland’ entered UFC Fight Island 5 looking to build off the momentum from his first round submission win over Danny Henry this past July.

Amirkhani has gone 6-2 over his past eight Octagon appearance ahead of tonight’s co-main event.

Round one of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 co-main event proved to be a competitive opening five minutes. However, in round to Edson Barboza would turn the tide in his favor scoring a pair of clean knockdowns. Despite the lopsided second round, ‘Mr. Finland’ would battle back in round three scoring an early takedown. However, Amirkhani’s efforts proved to little to late as Barboza went on to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 5 Result: Edson Barboza def. Makwan Amirkhani by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Barboza defeating Amirkhani below:

I think the last thing you wanna do is give Barboza time and space — Baldy Ed (@brianboom135) October 11, 2020

A laser beam to the face!! #UFCFightIsland5 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) October 11, 2020

Barboza’s new hairdo is giving him that extra-extra swag tn! #UFCFightIsland5 #FreshAF — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 11, 2020

Barboza still slick! — michael (@bisping) October 11, 2020

I swear man, some of these guys couldn’t finish a sentence let alone a fight — Sean McCorkle (@BigSexyMcCorkle) October 11, 2020

Who would you like to see Edson Barboza fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Makwan Amirkhani this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 10, 2020