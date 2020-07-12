UFC 251 Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Jessica Andrade (Highlights)

A rematch between women’s strawweight standouts Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas takes place on tonight’s UFC 251 main card.

The pair of former champions first met back in May of 2019 at UFC 237, with Andrade emerging victorious by way of knockout from a viscous slam to claim the promotions strawweight title.

Since then, Jessica Andrade (20-7 MMA) went on to surrender the belt in her first attempted title defense against Weili Zhang.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (8-4 MMA) will be returning to action at tonight’s UFC 251 event for the first time since suffering the aforementioned brutal knockout loss to Andrade.

Round one begins and Andrade misses with a low kick. Rose is bouncing around and throws a left that partially connects. Another left from Namajunas. Jessica Andrade attacks the body with punches. Another left jab lands for Rose. Andrade comes forward with a flurry. She lands a solid outside low kick. The Brazilian misses poorly with an uppercut attempt. Rose with a good right hand up the middle. Andrade presses forward with punches but they come up short. Rose Namajunas tags her with another jab. ‘Thug’ with a low kick now. Both women land left hands. Rose tags Andrade with a right but Jessica answers with a left. Another nice counter lands for Namajunas. She follows that up with a low kick. Rose with a left and then a right. Andrade comes crashing in with a flurry. She attempts to clinch but Rose catches her with a knee to slow her momentum. One minute remains in the round. Andrade misses with an uppercut. Rose lands a right hand up the middle. A good knee now from Rose as Andrade attempted to shoot in. Another good right from Rose Namajunas before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Rose comes forward with a pair of lefts that fall short. She lands a kick to the body. Andrade looking to counter but is having a hard time getting inside. Rose with another crisp right hand. Jessica lands a low kick. Rose Namajunas just misses with a flying knee. Andrade smiles. Rose with a left hook. She lands a front kick to the body of the Brazilian. Jessica Andrade with an uppercut that once again falls short. Rose with another straight right. Namajunas with a good left and then another. Andrade answers with a heavy left. These ladies are trading leather. Jessica with a flying knee that almost connects. Rose scrambles free and lands straight left. Jessica Andrade continues to press and lands a left hand and then another. Rose avoids a third shot and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Andrade slips a jab and lands a nice left hand. The Brazilian connects with a left hand and Rose’s nose is busted up. She is bleeding but appears to be ok. A good right from Rose Namajunas now. She lands an uppercut and then a low kick. Andrade forces the clinch and lands a hip toss. Rose is busted up but looking for a triangle from off of her back. She scrambles to her feet with exactly two minutes remaining. Rose connects with a good right hand but Andrade answers with a hard left. ‘Thug’ is wearing a lot of damage now. Her left eye is almost closed. Still she lands a right hand and shoots in and scores a takedown. Jessica Andrade immediately scrambles to her feet and lands a heavy jab. Rose Namajunas answers with a right hand. Andrade with a high kick that misses. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 251 Result: Rose Namajunas def. Jessica Andrade by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020