Pros react to Robert Whittaker defeating Darren Till at UFC Fight Island 3

By
Chris Taylor
-
Robert Whittaker, Darren Till

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champ Robert Whittaker taking on Darren Till.

The promotions former middleweight champion, Whittaker (20-5 MMA), was returning to action this evening for the first time since surrendering his title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Prior to his loss to ‘Stylebender’, ‘The Reaper’ was riding a nine-fight win streak, which included victories over Yoel Romero (x2), Jacare Souza and Uriah Hall.

Meanwhile, Darren Till (18-2-1 MMA) had made his middleweight debut this past November at UFC 244, where he earned a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Liverpool native, as Till had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal respectively.

Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, UFC on ESPN 14

‘The Gorilla’ was confident that a win over Robert Whittaker this evening will earn him a middleweight title shot against the winner of Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 main event proved to be an absolute war. Darren Till and Robert Whittaker traded bombs for twenty-five straight minutes with both men earning knockdowns. After four rounds of closely contested action, it appeared to many fans and analysts that the score was tied heading into round five. Whittaker was able to score some late takedowns in the fifth and final round and thus edged out Till on the judges scorecards.

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Robert Whittaker def. Darren Till by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Whittaker defeating Till below:

Reactions following tonight’s Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till decision:

Who would you like to see Robert Whittaker fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Darren Till this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 25, 2020