Pros react to Robert Whittaker defeating Darren Till at UFC Fight Island 3

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champ Robert Whittaker taking on Darren Till.

The promotions former middleweight champion, Whittaker (20-5 MMA), was returning to action this evening for the first time since surrendering his title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Prior to his loss to ‘Stylebender’, ‘The Reaper’ was riding a nine-fight win streak, which included victories over Yoel Romero (x2), Jacare Souza and Uriah Hall.

Meanwhile, Darren Till (18-2-1 MMA) had made his middleweight debut this past November at UFC 244, where he earned a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Liverpool native, as Till had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal respectively.

‘The Gorilla’ was confident that a win over Robert Whittaker this evening will earn him a middleweight title shot against the winner of Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 main event proved to be an absolute war. Darren Till and Robert Whittaker traded bombs for twenty-five straight minutes with both men earning knockdowns. After four rounds of closely contested action, it appeared to many fans and analysts that the score was tied heading into round five. Whittaker was able to score some late takedowns in the fifth and final round and thus edged out Till on the judges scorecards.

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Robert Whittaker def. Darren Till by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Whittaker defeating Till below:

Who get it and how? I’m going Whittaker by ko 🤔#UFCFightIsland3 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 26, 2020

Whittaker coming out to Roy Jones jr “Can’t be touched!”

Who also has a HUGE fight coming up against Iron Mike Tyson! That’s gonna be unreal to watch, even if they “shouldn’t be” fighting. #UFCFightIsland3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 26, 2020

So pumped 🙌🏽 hoping for a draw 😂 #UFCFightIsland3 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 26, 2020

Guys! They’re fighting at 7am in the morning… let us remember this as we judge these fighters competing tn. #UFCFightIsland3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 26, 2020

Round 1 goes to Till. — michael (@bisping) July 26, 2020

Both men having their moments, but it seemed Till scored a knock down so I’d have to edge him for the 1st. #UFCFightIsland3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 26, 2020

Sneaky elbows from Whittaker! #UFCFightIsland3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 26, 2020

19-19 for sure, Whitaker looked great — Funky (@Benaskren) July 26, 2020

All even 19-19 going into round 3. — michael (@bisping) July 26, 2020

Serious danger with everything being thrown in this fight! #UFCFightIsland3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 26, 2020

Whitaker 3-1. Til has nothing for him anymore — Funky (@Benaskren) July 26, 2020

Might be 2-2 here. Big 5th round here ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 26, 2020

I got it 2 RDs a piece! #UFCFightIsland3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 26, 2020

Reactions following tonight’s Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till decision:

This was the correct decision I believe and all 3 judges got it correct. #UFCFightIsland3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 26, 2020

I still wanna fight Till one day.

His striking is beautiful.

Stay up Darren!

🥺 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 26, 2020

Having shared the octagon with both those guys…the mental aspect of the fights is almost a grueling as the physical. Constantly have to be on your toes entire 25 mins. Great win @robwhittakermma #UFCFightIsland3 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 26, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 25, 2020