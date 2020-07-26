Alexander Gustafsson issues statement following first round loss to Fabricio Werdum

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 main card featured a key heavyweight matchup between veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Fabricio Werdum.

The former multiple-time light heavyweight title challenger, Gustafsson (18-6 MMA), was making his heavyweight debut when he collided with Werdum this evening. The Swede had previously retired from MMA following his submission loss to Anthony Smith in June of 2019, but recently found the fire to get back in the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1 MMA) had entered UFC Fight Island 3 looking to rebound this after suffering a split-decision loss to Aleksei Oleinik in his most recent effort at UFC 249. The former UFC heavyweight champion, Werdum, was looking to earn his first win since November of 2017 this evening in Abu Dhabi, this so he could enter free agency on a winning note.

Werdum was able to do just what he hoped at tonight’s event, submitting ‘The Mauler’ in the very first round. The fight-ending sequence occured after Gustafsson charged in with an early flurry and the fight hit the ground. At first the Swede had top position but that quickly changed and Werdum was able to secure a fight-ending armbar.

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Fabricio Werdum def. Alexander Gustafsson via submission in Round 1

Tonight’s result was definitely a disappointing setback for Gustafsson, as he had hoped to establish himself in the promotions heavyweight ranks by scoring a win over the former division champ.

Shortly following his third consecutive loss, Alexander Gustafsson took to Twitter where he issued the following statement to his fans.

It’s sucks to lose but I’m alive and healthy it’s a sport, a sport that I love! Thanks Werdum for a great fight and the @ufc for the opportunity! Now let’s celebrate my brother and teammate kamza borz!!! He’s coming for everyone, be ready🥇🥇🥇 — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 26, 2020

Who would you like to see Alexander Gustafsson fight next following his submission loss to Fabricio Werdum at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

