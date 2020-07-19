Pros react to Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 2 at UFC Fight Island

Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez once again squared off for the promotions vacant flyweight title at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 event.

The flyweight standouts, Figueiredo and Benavidez, had first met at February’s event in Virginia, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of TKO shortly following an accidental headbutt.

However, Figueiredo did not take home the title that evening, as he had missed the championship weight limit by 2.5lbs the previous day.

Joseph Benavidez (28-6 MMA) entered tonight’s contest having gone 3-1 over his past four fights. During that stretch, ‘Joe-Jitsu’ had picked up TKO victories over Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez respectively.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1 MMA) entered tonight’s rematch with Benavidez on a three-fight win streak, which included a submission victory over former title challenger Tim Elliott.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 main event rematch proved to be a…

Official UFC Fight Island 2 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Check out how the pros reacted to Figueiredo defeating Benavidez below:

Let’s see who earns the right to be Lord of the Flies. But let it be known whoever wins still gotta #bendtheknee to TripleC @henrycejudo #ufcfightisland2 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) July 19, 2020

If they clash heads again I’m throwing my phone in the toilet. #UFCFightIsland2 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 19, 2020

Ok I got @JoeJitsu coz I like the intro song and he’s a cool guy. Let’s go !! #UFCFightIsland2 ko — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 19, 2020

Wow Figiueredo crushed him!!! Damn — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2020

@HenryCejudo still the flyweight king… — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 19, 2020

Man, feel terrible for Joe B — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2020

Joe was out for 3 seconds before Goddard stepped in. — Conor “Hurricane” Heun (@ConorHeun) July 19, 2020

Brutal finish by Figueiredo #UFCFightIsland — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 19, 2020

Ahh man. Gutted Joey B. Ref gave him his chances to stay in the fight as well. #UFCFightIsland2 #TheWeeklyScraps — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 19, 2020

Your still a legend joe b — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) July 19, 2020

