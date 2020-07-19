UFC Fight Island 2 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo sleeps Joseph Benavidez (Video)

Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will once again throw down for the promotions vacant flyweight title at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 event.

The flyweight standouts, Figueiredo and Benavidez first met this past February in Virginia, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of TKO shortly following an accidental headbutt.

However, Figueiredo did not take home the title that evening, as he had missed the championship weight limit by 2.5lbs the previous day.

Prior to his controversial setback to Figueiredo, Joseph Benavidez (28-6 MMA) was riding a three-fight winning streak which included TKO victories over Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s rematch with Benavidez on a three-fight win streak, which includes a submission victory over former title challenger Tim Elliott.

Round one of the UFC Fight Island 2 main event begins and Figueiredo comes out quickly. He takes the center of the Octagon but eats a low kick from Benavidez. Deiveson with a right hook that floors Benavidez. He immediately jumps on him with elbows. Hard strikes. He switches to a rear-naked choke and it looks deep. Joe-B escapes but Figueiredo locks the hold back in. The Brazilian has both hooks in and is reefing on this choke. Somehow Joespeh Benavidez survives. That was unreal. The choke was so deep. Deiveson Figueiredo has to be careful not to gas himself out here. Joseph scrambles back to his feet. He fires off a kick to the body that partially connects. Another hard punches lands for Dieveson. That appeared to wobble Joe. Still, Benavidez continues to press forward. He eats another big shot and drops. Deiveson is all over him with ground and pound. He locks in another rear-naked choke. He puts Benavidez to sleep. WOW!

Official UFC Fight Island 2 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez via submission in Round 1

