Dana White on Deiveson Figueiredo’s win: “I think the headbutt had a lot to do with the KO”

Earlier today UFC President Dana White revealed his intention to book a rematch between flyweight standouts Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

The pair collided in last weekend’s UFC Norfolk event headliner with the promotions vacant 125-pound title on the line, but only for Benavidez to capture. That was due to the fact that Figueiredo missed weight for the bout by 2.5lbs.

After a back and forth opening round which saw Deiveson Figueiredo almost finish Joseph Benavidez with an armbar, the bout went to a second round of action. There, Figueiredo and Benavidez would appear to clash heads, which resulted in a major cut opening on the head of ‘Joe-Jitsu’. Shortly after the collision, the ‘God of War’ would find a home for a beautiful straight right which sent Benavidez crashing to the canvas. Figueiredo would deliver one final hammer fist for good measure before the referee stepped in to mercifully call a stop to the action.

In a recent media day interview for UFC 248, Dana White revealed that he believes the clash of heads between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez at last weekend’s event in Virginia had a lot to do with the bouts eventual outcome.

“I think the headbutt had a lot to do with the knockout. Not taking anything away from him, it was a great fight. But I think you have to do that fight again.” Dana White said via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

When and where the rematch between Benavidez and Figueiredo will be booked for remains to be seen.

Former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo recently stated that he plans on returning to the promotions 125-pound division once he gets past Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in May. ‘Triple C’ event offered to fight both Aldo and Figueiredo on the same night!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 3, 2020