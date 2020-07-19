Henry Cejudo reacts to Deiveson Figueiredo’s submission victory over Joseph Benavidez

Former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo was clearly watching tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

Figueiredo and Benavidez were squaring off for a second time, this after their first encounter for the promotions vacant flyweight title had ended in somewhat controversial fashion. In their first meeting, the flyweights appeared to clash heads which opened up a cut on the head of ‘Joe-Jitsu’ and shortly after the Brazilian in Figueiredo was able to finish the fight.

Tonight’s rematch proved to be a one-sided affair. Deiveson Figueiredo was able to dominate Joseph Benavidez, dropping the American on three occasions before eventually finishing the fight with a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

Shortly following Figueiredo’s title-earning victory, former division champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter with the following statement.

Congrats 🍾 to the second interim UFC champ this week @deivesonfigueiredo #UFCFightIsland2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 19, 2020

“Congrats to the second interim UFC champ this week Deiveson Figueiredo.”

Cejudo is clearly referencing Petr Yan’s TKO victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 251, in which he captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title.

Henry Cejudo, who once held both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight world titles simultaneously, retired from fighting following his victory over Dominick Cruz in the Spring.

Since then, ‘Triple C’ has been busy calling for a featherweight title fight with reigning 145lbs champion Alex Volkanovski. However, a return to action has not been confirmed by any of the parties involved.

What do you think of the comments made by Henry Cejudo following Deiveson Figueiredo’s impressive victory over Joseph Benavidez this evening? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 18, 2020