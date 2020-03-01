UFC Norfolk Results: Deiveson Figueiredo KO’s Joseph Benavidez (Video)

Joseph Benavidez has another chance to capture UFC gold when he squares off with Deiveson Figueiredo in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Norfolk event.

Benavidez and Figueiredo were supposed to be fighting for the promotions vacant 125-pound title. However, after the Brazilian missed weight by 2.5lbs on Friday, now only ‘Joe-Jitsu’ is eligible to take home the belt.

Joseph Benavidez (28-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jussier Formiga at June’s event in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Figueiredo (17-1 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Tim Elliott at October’s UFC event in Tampa.

Round one begins and Deiveson Figueiredo immediately takes the center of the cage. Benavidez lands a low kick followed by a left hand. He attempts another low kick but Figueiredo catches it and takes him to the floor. He rolls for an armbar and this is tight. He’s got it. Somehow Joe rolls through and escapes. That was insane. Back on the feet and Joseph Benavidez lands a low kick. He’s pressing the pace now He lands a body kick and then misses with a right. Good shots from both men inside. Figueiredo with a good left hand. Joe shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Another good shot from Deiveson, this time a right. Another shot from Benavidez is denied by Figueiredo. The Brazilian lands a nice left. Benavidez swings and misses with a left. He comes forward and connects with a right. Figueiredo fires back with a knee to the body. Joe swings wildly and lands another right. Under one minute remains. Both men with big shots. Benavidez goes down but is right back up. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Norfolk main event begins and Figueiredo lands a nice counter right hand. Joe comes forward but eats another right. Figueiredo with a front kick. Benavidez responds with one of his own. ‘Joe-Jitsu’ with a jab to the body. Deiveson Figueiredo with a massive right hand and Joseph drops. A hammer fist and this is all over!

Right on time, the God of War exacts his violent toll. Deiveson Figueiredo completes the tragedy of Joe Benavidez, collapsing the legend and denying him a belt forever. Where do the flyweights go from here? #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/fbJvKlhL7C — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) March 1, 2020

FIGUEIREDO ENDS IT IN ROUND 2 😱 😱 #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/1m8FqSO8Tq — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 1, 2020

Official UFC Norfolk Result: Deiveson Figueiredo TKO’s Joseph Benavidez in Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 29, 2020