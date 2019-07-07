Pros react to Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos at UFC 239

Jon Jones put his UFC light heavyweight title on the line against surging division contender Thiago Santos in tonight’s UFC 239 main event.

‘Bones‘ was most previously seen in action at April’s UFC 235 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith. Prior to his victory over ‘Lionheart’, Jon Jones had reclaimed his light heavyweight throne at UFC 232, this by knocking out the now-retired Alexander Gustafsson.

As for Thiago Santos, “Marreta’ came in to tonight’s UFC 239 headliner on a four fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Jan Blachowicz, Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders.

Tonight’s UFC 239 main event turned out to be a lot closer than most fight fans expected. In the end, Jon Jones was awarded a split decision victory over Thiago Santos, thus retaining his UFC light heavyweight title.

NSAC — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 7, 2019

Such respect! I’ll be waiting for the rematch! Amazing fight through adversity by santos ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2019

Thiago Santos won that! — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) July 7, 2019

I got Santos winning 1,2,5 over Jones …. you?! — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) July 7, 2019

Despite not getting the W and looking like he tore his ACL in the 2nd round, Santos looked great and it could have arguably gone his way… Great technical fight!! 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC239 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 7, 2019

@TMarretaMMA is a beast! If wasn’t the knee issue I think he could win. Great fight, Jones played safe. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 7, 2019

Honestly I think Jones could have done better too he looked bored or unmotivated. Who knows — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 7, 2019

Well, Jones got the nod but looked a bit flustered and looked very vulnerable against an injured fighter. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) July 7, 2019

With the win, a trilogy fight with bitter rival Daniel Cormier could be next on the docket for Jon Jones. The reigning 205lbs champion recently discussed what it would take for him to move up and face ‘DC’ at heavyweight.

“Yea I think that would help a lot,” Jones replied when asked if he’d need a big purse to move up in weight. “You know the UFC, they are a very successful company. We’re growing every year, and I know they have the funds to make the fight happen. I want to be treated like I am in a super fight, and I know they will do that when the time comes.”

Do you think we will see a Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier trilogy fight next or is Thiago Santos deserving of an immediate rematch?