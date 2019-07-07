UFC 239 Results: Jon Jones defeats Thiago Santos (Highlights)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon at tonight’s UFC 239 event against dangerous knockout artist Thiago Santos.

‘Bones’ was most recently seen in action in the headliner of UFC 235, where he defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision to retain his 205-pound strap.

Prior to his victory over ‘Lionheart’, Jon Jones was coming off a knockout win over the recently retired Alexander Gustafsson, in which he reclaimed his coveted light heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Thiago Santos (21-6 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC 239 headliner on an impressive four fight win streak, which includes finishes of Jan Blachowicz, Jimi Manuwa and Erik Anders respectively.

Round one of the UFC 239 main event begins and Jones walking Santos down early, lands a front kick and a hard side kick. Thiago answers with low kicks. A heavy low kick from Santos sends Jon Jones sprawling, but only for a moment. Thiago Santos with another low kick. Jones walking in trying to close the distance and throws a hard body kick. ‘Bones’ catches a kick and tries a spinning back elbow. Santos lands another low kick. Jon Jones with a high kick. Santos steps in with a flurry and knocks out Jones mouthpiece. The referee steps in and replaces the guard. Jones with a pair of kicks now. Santos with a flurry but Jon avoids any damage. ‘Bones’ with a side kick. Another flurry from Santos. Jon Jones with an elbow. Santos answers with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 239 main event begins and Jon Jones comes out with immediate pressure. Santos circles and lands a low kick. He throws a front kick that misses and then a head kick that also fails to connect. Jones tries a flying knee. Santos avoids and replies with a hard kick to the body. Jon Jones fires back with a nasty body kick of his own. He follows that up with a knee and then an elbow. A low kick now from Jones. Thiago tried a flurry but ‘Bones’ slips it. Santos with a hard low kick. Jones lands a front kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 239 main event begins and Santos opens up with kicks. Jones pressing forward now. He lands a hard low kick but Thiago replies with a nice kick to the body. Jones avoids a flurry and then drops Santos with an elbow . Thiago is back up but eats a knee. Jones with low kicks now. Santos responds with a leaping punch. He tries a high kick. Jones replies with a low kick and then one to the body. Another elbow from ‘Bones’. Round three comes to an end.

Round four begins and Jon Jones comes forward pumping his jab. Santos with a low kick and then a left hook. Jones circles out. ‘Bones’ with a back kick. He attempts a wheel kick that appears to partially connect. The fighters exchange low kicks. Jones lands a heavy kick that buckles Thiago. Jon is pressuring now. Santos is hobbled. Jon Jones with a high kick and then a Superman punch. Front kick lands for Jones. Santos responds with a low kick. Round four comes to an end.

Round five of the UFC 239 main event begins and Thiago Santos comes out swinging wildly. Jon Jones avoids and attempts a spin kick. Both men land low kicks. A high kick from ‘Bones’ now. Santos tries a right hand but he can barely stand due to his leg. Side kick to the body from Jones. He lands a low kick that buckles Thiago. Jones with another side kick but Santos fires back a right hand. The Brazilian comes forward with a flurry. Jon Jones with a side kick. Santos throws a left hook that misses. The horn sounds to end round five.

Official UFC 239 Result: Jon Jones defeats Thiago Santos via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

