Dana White reacts to controversial Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos fight at UFC 239

Thiago Santos faced off against Jon Jones at UFC 239. The fight was the main event of the evening. Jones, the undisputed light heavyweight champion defended his title against his opponent at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian Striker, Santos went into the fight as a significant +450 underdog. Despite having an extensive career in the UFC since 2014, UFC 239 was Santos’ first shot at the title.

Except for an overturned verdict against Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones has been riding a non-stop winning streak since 2009. ‘Bones‘ one and only loss was a controversial disqualification setback against Matt Hamill that Jones (and others) have always protested. His fight against Santos was an opportunity to reaffirm his status as the reigning light heavyweight champion.

Tonight’s UFC 239 main event did not go as many anticipated. Thiago Santos was not only able to hang with Jon Jones, but nearly took the title away from ‘Bones’.

However, after five rounds of back and forth action, Jones was awarded a split decision victory over The Brazilian.

UFC president Dana White recently shared his thoughts on tonight’s Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos title fight with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Just spoke to Dana White. He said he thought Jones clearly won that fight. Anyone who scored it for Santos should never score a fight again. Not interested in rematch. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2019

Strong reactions were also felt by both fans and professional fighters (see those here).

As the main event of UFC 239, the Thiago Santos vs Jon Jones fight did not disappoint. Do you think Dana White hit the nail on the head with his post-fight remarks? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

