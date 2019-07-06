UFC 239 | Jon Jones says Daniel Cormier does not have to defeat him to secure legacy

Jon Jones will attempt to defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos at tonight’s UFC 239 event, but that hasn’t stopped questions regarding a third scrap with Daniel Cormier.

In a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Jon Jones was told that ‘DC’ no longer feels he needs a victory over ‘Bones’ in order to secure his legacy.

Jones seemed to agree with that notion, responding with the following comments.

”Yes I do agree with that,” Jon Jones said. “Daniel Cormier is the heavyweight champion. There is a lot of killers in the heavyweight division, and he has solidified himself as a real champion. You know, a double champion… I’lll never agree with. I think a lot of people will never agree with the idea that he is a double champion. But he is a great heavyweight champion.”

Jon Jones was then asked, again, about a potential move up to heavyweight.

“Yea I think that would help a lot,” Jones replied when asked if he’d need a big purse to move up in weight. “You know the UFC, they are a very successful company. We’re growing every year, and I know they have the funds to make the fight happen. I want to be treated like I am in a super fight, and I know they will do that when the time comes.”

Before any talks of a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones first must get past dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Thiago Santos at tonight’s UFC 239 event.

Jones was last seen in action at April’s UFC 235 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith.

Prior to that, Jon Jones had recaptured his light heavyweight crown at UFC 232 by scoring a third round knockout victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

Do you think we will see a third and final fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!