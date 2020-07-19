Pros react to Jack Hermansson defeating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 co-main event featured a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson.

Gastelum (15-5 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with ‘The Joker’ this evening. In his most previous effort at November’s UFC 244 event, ‘KG’ wound up on the wrong end of a split-decision against Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (20-5 MMA) was also be looking to rebound at tonight’s event, this after suffering a loss to Jared Cannonier in his most previous effort. That setback had snapped a four-fight winning streak for the powerful Swede.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 co-headliner did not last long. Shortly after Gastelum took the fight to the canvas with a nice reversal, Hermansson was able to lockup a heel hook submission which quickly forced Kelvin to tapout.

Official UFC Fight Island 2 Result: Jack Hermansson def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (heel hook) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Hermansson defeating Gastelum below:

