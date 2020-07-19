Pros react to Jack Hermansson defeating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 co-main event featured a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson.

Gastelum (15-5 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with ‘The Joker’ this evening. In his most previous effort at November’s UFC 244 event, ‘KG’ wound up on the wrong end of a split-decision against Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (20-5 MMA) was also be looking to rebound at tonight’s event, this after suffering a loss to Jared Cannonier in his most previous effort. That setback had snapped a four-fight winning streak for the powerful Swede.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 co-headliner did not last long. Shortly after Gastelum took the fight to the canvas with a nice reversal, Hermansson was able to lockup a heel hook submission which quickly forced Kelvin to tapout.

Official UFC Fight Island 2 Result: Jack Hermansson def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (heel hook) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Hermansson defeating Gastelum below:

Excited for the Kelvin and Hermannson fight ! Should be a good one but I’m gonna say Gastelum takes this. #UFCFightNight — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 19, 2020

Ok wtf is up with gastelum new hair !! #UFCFightIsland2 🤣🤣 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 19, 2020

I think his hairs going to bug him during the fight.Shoulda braided it 👏🏼 #UFCFightIsland2 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 19, 2020

Ok who y’all got for this one? Ima go Joker #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/LP336xp3La — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 19, 2020

Wow! I was not expecting that! — Randa Markos (@randamma) July 19, 2020

Damn that was terrible defense by Gastelum! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2020

Wow got it to work and then Gastelum gets heel hooked.. great win for Jack. Surprised he couldn’t get out of that. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 19, 2020

Wow! Hermansson is a dangerous man! #UFCFightIsland2 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 19, 2020

Omg!!! Hermansson with the nasty heel hook…. Did not see that coming and that quickly!!! 😯😯 #UFCFightIsland2 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 19, 2020

Hermanson needs one more win for title shot! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2020

Omg a heel hookie!!!!! #UFCFightIsland2 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 19, 2020

Who would you like to see Jack Hermansson fight next following his submission victory over Kelvin Gatelum this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 18, 2020