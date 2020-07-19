UFC Fight Island 2 Results: Jack Hermansson stops Kelvin Gastelum in Round 1 (Video)

The co-main event of UFC Fight Island 2 features a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson.

Gastelum (15-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he battles ‘The Joker’ this evening. In his most recent effort at November’s UFC 244 event, Kelvin wound up on the wrong end of a split-decision against former welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (20-5 MMA) will also be looking to rebound at tonight’s event, this after having his impressive four-fight win streak snapped by Jared Cannonier in his most recent effort this past September.

Round one of the UFC Fight Island 2 co-headliner begins and Kelvin Gastelum comes out quickly. He catches an early kick from Hermansson but opts to just let him go. ‘The Joker’ with a low kick. He shoots in for a takedown but Gastelum reverses and winds up taking top control. Hermansson is looking for a heel hook from off of his back. This is tight. He cranks it and Kelvin is forced to tap. Wow!

Official UFC Fight Island 2 Result: Jack Hermansson def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission in Round 1

