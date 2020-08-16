Pros react to Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic 3 at UFC 252

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC 252 event was headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight championship trilogy bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

The former UFC champ-champ, Cormier (22-2 MMA), was making his final walk to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas. ‘DC’ was returning to action for the first time since suffering a fourth round TKO loss to Miocic in their rematch at UFC 241. Prior to that setback, Daniel Cormier had scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Derrick Lewis and the aforementioned Stipe Miocic.

Meanwhile, Miocic (19-3 MMA) was also fighting for the first time since defeating Cormier this past August. The Cleveland native had gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall entering tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 252 main event.

Tonight’s UFC 252 main event trilogy bout proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Both men had their moments in the opening four rounds, including Miocic knocking down Cormier in round two. With that being said, many fans and analysts had things all square headed into the fifth and final round. The final five minutes of the UFC 252 main event continued to be a hard fought battle but in the end it was Stipe Miocic who edged out Daniel Cormier on the judges scorecards.

Official UFC 252 Result: Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Miocic defeating Cormier below:

Post-fight reactions to Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 3:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020