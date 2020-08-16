Pros react to Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic 3 at UFC 252

Tonight’s UFC 252 event was headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight championship trilogy bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

The former UFC champ-champ, Cormier (22-2 MMA), was making his final walk to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas. ‘DC’ was returning to action for the first time since suffering a fourth round TKO loss to Miocic in their rematch at UFC 241. Prior to that setback, Daniel Cormier had scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Derrick Lewis and the aforementioned Stipe Miocic.

Meanwhile, Miocic (19-3 MMA) was also fighting for the first time since defeating Cormier this past August. The Cleveland native had gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall entering tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 252 main event.

Tonight’s UFC 252 main event trilogy bout proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Both men had their moments in the opening four rounds, including Miocic knocking down Cormier in round two. With that being said, many fans and analysts had things all square headed into the fifth and final round. The final five minutes of the UFC 252 main event continued to be a hard fought battle but in the end it was Stipe Miocic who edged out Daniel Cormier on the judges scorecards.

Official UFC 252 Result: Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Miocic defeating Cormier below:

you boys ready for blood? — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Here we go the saga ends here #ufc252 pic.twitter.com/8hU6OWlGga — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) August 16, 2020

Strange times, I’m on the edge of my seat — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

No way you can go out with a loss in an empty arena — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

LEts go @dc_mma time to represent the legends of wrestling . Burn the ships & take the throne #ufc252 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) August 16, 2020

Stipe’s hair is glorious. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 16, 2020

Two all time greats but I’m going with Lafayette Louisiana’s own DC in this one! #UFC252 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 16, 2020

I’m actually rooting for DC as well https://t.co/JlKpjB4JPv — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Let’s get it DC — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020

We have such a past, I take a small piece of every one of his victories lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

I’m giving round one to DC all day — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Miocic was def winning then DC rocked him so 🤷‍♂️. I’ll go DC 1-0 — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020

Wondering how long that speed is going to last with all that weight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

“You got punched, sit down my friend” 😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Post-fight reactions to Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 3:

No apologies…stipe’s hair is still glorious. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 16, 2020

Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Congrats champ and congrats champ. Both men should be very proud. — michael (@bisping) August 16, 2020

This is exciting for me — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

