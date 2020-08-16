Francis Ngannou reacts to Stipe Miocic defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 252

Francis Ngannou was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 252 main event championship trilogy bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic with keen interest.

Afterall, the top heavyweight contender in Ngannou (15-3 MMA) is expected to be the next man to challenge for the promotions coveted heavyweight strap.

‘The Predator’ earned his top contender status by putting together a four-fight win streak, with all four victories coming by way of knockout. During that sensational stretch, Francis Ngannou scored stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 252: Cormer vs Miocic trilogy proved to be an all out war. The heavyweight legends battled it out for twenty-five straight minutes with many fans and analysts having the bout tied 2-2 going into the fifth and final round. Although round five was also closely contested, Stipe Miocic was able to edge out Daniel Cormier on the judges scorecards thanks in part to a second round knockdown.

Official Result: Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier via unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Following Miocic’s hard-fought victory over Cormier, Francis Ngannou took to social media with the following message for the champion.

Great performance to both guys 👏 Congrats to Stipe on the performance.

See you soon. #NgannouVsStipe2 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 16, 2020

How about Miocic vs Ngannou 2 for the last PPV of the year? @danawhite @ufc — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 16, 2020

Ngannou and Miocic had previously met at UFC 220 in January of 2018, with the Ohio native emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Obviously ‘The Predator’ believes he now possesses the tools and mentality required to dethrone the promotions reigning heavyweight kingpin.

Francis Ngannou also took the time to address Jon Jones, this after tonight’s contest appeared to light a fire under the reigning light heavyweight kingpin.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020