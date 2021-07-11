Pros react to Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin at UFC 264

A welterweight bout between Carlos Condit and Max Griffin served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 264: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ event in Las Vegas.

Condit (32-13 MMA), a former interim welterweight title holder, was looking to earn his third consecutive victory when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ had earned unanimous decision victories over Matt Brown and Court McGee in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Max Griffin (18-8 MMA) also entered UFC 264 sporting a two-fight win streak. The California native scored was coming off stoppage victories over both Ramiz Brahimaj and Song Kenan in his previous appearances.

Tonight’s UFC 264 featured prelim proved to be the back and forth war that many fans were anticipating. Max Griffin got off to a solid start in the opening round, utilizing a plethora of low kicks to frustrate the attack of Carlos Condit. Things would improve for ‘The Natural Born Killer’ in round two, but the second set of five minutes still proved to be very close. Then, in round three Griffin was able to drop Condit a preserve top control until the final horn.

Official UFC 264 Result: Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to Griffin defeating Condit below:

Potential Fight of the night #UFC264 griffin vs condit — Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) July 11, 2021

Made it home in time for this Condit/Griffin BANGER! #UFC264 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 11, 2021

Max with those leg kicks. #UFC264 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

Max lookin sharp #ufc264 — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) July 11, 2021

A lot of calf kicks adding up for Max that round. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 11, 2021

He has that charlie horse walk going on. I know that too well. Brings me back to the first time I ever sparred 😂 #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/ajEualwcIP — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

Never miss a Carlos Condit fight #UFC264 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) July 11, 2021

29-28 Griffin! Condit more aggressive but Griffin was way more on point with the strikes. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

That was a fun fight! Great fight by both fighters. Love to see it! 🙌🏽 #UFC264 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

Who would you like to see Max Griffin fight next following his decision victory over Carlos Condit at tonight’s UFC 264 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!