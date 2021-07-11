UFC 264 Results: Max Griffin defeats Carlos Condit (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between Carlos Condit and Max Griffin serves as the featured prelim for tonight’s UFC 264: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ event in Las Vegas.

Condit (32-12 MMA), a former interim welterweight title holder, will be looking to earn his third consecutive victory when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Matt Brown and Court McGee in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Max Griffin (17-8 MMA) will also enter UFC 264 sporting a two-fight win streak. The California native scored stoppage victories over both Ramiz Brahimaj and Song Kenan in his most recent bouts.

Round one of the UFC 264 featured prelim begins and Max Griffin comes out guns blazing. He lands a hard low kick and then a straight right hand. Carlos Condit circles and lands a jab. Griffin continues to press and lands another good low kick. He follows that up with a combination. Another solid low kick from Max ‘Pain’ Griffin. He lands another. Carlos Condit really needs to start checking these. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ lands a body kick but then proceeds to eat three straight inside low kicks. Condit decides to try and press the pace now. Griffin catches him with a good left hand. Condit attempts a spinning back kick but Max Griffin avoids and then drops him with a combination. Big shots from the top now from ‘Pain’. Carlos Condit scrambles and returns to his feet. He attempts a flying knee but Max Girffin blocks it with his arm. The former interim champ continues to press forward but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Carlos Condit gets to work quickly. He lands a nice inside low kick and then a jab. He is controlling the action early here. Max Griffin definitely seems to have slowed down in comparison to the first five minutes. Condit seems to recognize it and gets off some more good kicks to the legs and midsection of his opponent. Max Griffin lands a low kick and then a right hand behind it. Condit snaps a jab. Griffin answers with a left. Carlos lands another low kick to close out the second round.

Round three begins and both men are happy to stand and trade punches early. Griffin lands a nice left. The fighters exchange low kicks. Big shots now from both men in the pocket. Max Griffin connects with a big right hand over the top. Condit’s nose is a mess. Max avoids a head kick and the lands a jab. Carlos Condit counters nicely with a left hook. Griffin smiles and unloads a big combination. Condit answers with shots to the body. This is turning into a war. Max Griffin connects with another big combo. Carlos is hurt. He goes to the ground and Max is quick to follow. He begins working ground and pound but Condit survives to see the horn.

Official UFC 264 Result: Max Griffin def. Carlos Condit by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

