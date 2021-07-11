UFC 264 Results: Sean O’Malley TKO’s Kris Moutinho (Video)

A men’s bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho kicks off tonight’s UFC 264 main card from Las Vegas.

O’Malley (13-1 MMA) was initially slated to face Louis Smolka at the event, however the Hawaiian was forced to pull out of the scrap due to a staph infection.

Stepping in on short-notice to face Sean O’Malley is Kris Moutinho (9-4 MMA). The New England based fighter will enter UFC 264 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Andrew Salas under the CFFC banner.

Meanwhile, ‘Suga‘ will enter Saturday’s event in hopes of building off the momentum of his knockout victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. O’Malley has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2017, with his lone loss coming to Marlon Vera.

Round one begins and Kris Moutinho looks to come out quickly. Sean O’Malley avoids his initial attacked and lands a low kick. He uses a front kick to the body to keep Moutinho at bay. The UFC newcomer is pressing forward in dangerous fashion. O’Malley is looking to land a heavy counter punch. Moutinho connects with a good low kick. Sean O’Malley lands a front kick to the body and then a high kick. Kris continues to press forward and lands a right hand on the end of a combination. O’Malley with a right hook. He lands a combination that drops Moutinho. ‘Suga’ lets him back up to his feet and slams him with a body kick. Another three-punch combo lands for Sean O’Malley. Still, his opponent stays right in there and lands a left hand followed by a low kick. Kris Mountinho replies with a right hand and then a good low kick. He lands another. This kid is a gamer. O’Malley with a combination but Moutinho responds with one of his own. ‘Suga’ lands a straight right that drops Kris right at the buzzer. What a fight this turned out to be.

Round two begins and Kris Moutinho is talking to Sean O’Malley. He charges at him with a combination. ‘Suga’ with a hard low kick. He lands another and then a stiff jab. Sean O’Malley has his hands at his waist now. He continues to pepper his opponent with jabs and straight rights. Somehow Moutinho just continues to press forward. He lands a good combination followed by a hard inside low kick. O’Malley takes a look up at the clock. He seems to be a little discouraged that Kris is still in there with him. The pressure from Moutinho is just relentless. He lands a left hand. Sean O’Malley answers with a front kick to the body. Moutinho jumps in with a flying knee and then shots to the body. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Sean O’Malley lands a pair of low kicks followed by a right hand. Kris Moutinho ducks under a punch and is back to his relentless pressure. He tags O’Malley with a right hand. More pressure from the youngster. He is winning a lot of fans this evening despite being clearly outpointed by ‘Suga’. A wild exchange now. Moutinho eats a number of heavy shots and just continues to press forward. Sean O’Malley with a hard body kick. Kris Moutinho answers with a massive right hand. This is just wild. One minute remains in the fight. O’Malley lands a jab and circles out. Moutinho just chases after him. He lands a low kick but then eats a couple of hard shots. The ref stops the fight. Wow.

Official UFC 264 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Kris Moutinho via TKO in Round 3

