Pros react to Brandon Royval’s armbar at UFC Vegas 46: “He tapped!” (Video)

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Brandon Royval, UFC Vegas 46
Brandon Royval's armbar at UFC Vegas 46

Tonight’s men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bontorin at UFC Vegas 46 was not without controversy.

Royval (13-6 MMA), 29, had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. After starting off his UFC career 2-0 with wins over Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-France, ‘Raw Dawg’ had lost his last two outings to Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

Meanwhile, Rogerio Bontorin (17-4 MMA), 29, was looking to build off his recent unanimous decision victory over Matt Schnell.

Saturday’s Royval vs. Bontorin bout was expected to be a fan-friendly affair and it did not disappoint. The flyweight standouts went back and forth in both the standup and on the ground much to the delight of fight fans watching around the world.

Brandon Royval
Image Credit: UFC

After seemingly splitting the opening two rounds, Brandon Royval was looking for the finish in round three. He managed to lock-up a tight armbar that appeared to force Rogerio Bontorin to tapout. However, the referee didn’t notice the quick tap and the fight wound up going to the judges scorecards for decision.

Thankfully, Royval was awarded the split decision win (28-29, 29-28 x2).

Shortly following the conclusion of the bout, Jed I. Goodman on Twitter shared the following footage which again appeared to show Bontorin tapping out.

While many fans shared their respective reactions on Twitter, so did a few of the pros.

MMA Journalist Nolan King:

What did you think of the armbar submission attempt from Brandon Royval in the third round of his fight at UFC Vegas 46? Did Rogerio Bontorin get away with a quick tap? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM