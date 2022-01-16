Photo | Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar link up at hospital following war at UFC Vegas 46

Featherweight standouts Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar linked up in the hospital following their epic war at UFC Vegas 46.

Chikadze (14-3 MMA) and Kattar (23-5 MMA) collided in tonight’s event headliner in a high stakes featherweight contest.

Calvin Kattar was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Max Holloway twelve months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ was coming off victories over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a TKO finish against Edson Barboza back in August.

The inaugural main event of 2022 exceeded it’s high expectations as Kattar and Chikadze produced an early candidate for ‘fight of the year’. The featherweight warriors went to battle for twenty-five straight minutes with the Boston native getting the better of most exchanges throughout the fight. After five thrilling rounds of action, Calvin Kattar was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 46 Result: Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

Both men were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons immediately following the conclusion of their epic battle.

While waiting to get assessed by doctors the fan favorites, Kattar and Chikadze, posed for a photo together (courtesy of Giga Chikadze’s Twitter).

While both men will obviously need some time to recover, that hasn’t stopped fight fans from debating potential next opponents for the featherweight standouts.

Many fans are calling for Calvin Kattar to fight Brian Ortega in his next Octagon appearance. As for Giga Chikadze, a fight with fellow striker Yair Rodriguez was mentioned among pundits.

Who would you like to see Kattar and Chikadze fight in their next outings? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!