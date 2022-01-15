UFC Vegas 46: ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 event, a ten-bout fight card headliner by Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze.

Kattar (22-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Max Holloway twelve months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ was coming off victories over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze (14-2 MMA) will enter today’s UFC Vegas 46 main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a TKO finish against Edson Barboza.

In addition to ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’, 2022’s inaugural fight card will be co-headlined by a heavyweight fight between Jake Collier and Chase Sherman.

Collier (12-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his split-decision setback to Carlos Felipe this past June. Prior to that loss, ‘The Prototype’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Gian Villante.

As for Chase Sherman (15-8 MMA), ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ will be hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 46. Sherman shared the following words on the bout during a interview with BJPENN.com.

“If you look at my career, I tend to thrive under the pressure when there is no other option but to win,” Sherman said. “We are not thinking about that… A win just puts me 2-2 on the contract, get a new deal and we will go from there. It depends on how I perform. If I go and maul the guy there might be bigger opportunities on the contract, it opens some eyes and lets people know I can hang in there.”

Today’s fight card also features a key flyweight matchup between Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bontorin.

Get all of today’s results below:

UFC Vegas 46 Main Card (7pm EST):

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze –

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman –

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin –

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia –

Lightweight: Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev –

Featherweight: Billy Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito –

UFC Vegas 46 Prelims (5pm EST):

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes –

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj –

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom –

Lightweight: Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown –

Who are you picking to win Saturday’s UFC Vegas 46 headliner between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!