Giga Chikadze issues statement following loss at UFC Vegas 46, blasts “cheap f*ck” Korean Zombie

Giga Chikadze had issued a statement following his loss at UFC Vegas 46, this while blasting “cheap f*ck” Korean Zombie.

Chikadze (14-3 MMA) squared off with fellow featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s UFC event in Las Vegas.

Giga Chikadze had entered last night’s UFC Vegas 46 main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a TKO finish against Edson Barboza back in August.

Meanwhile, Kattar was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Max Holloway twelve months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had earned victories over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens.

The inaugural main event of 2022 exceeded it’s high expectations as Kattar and Chikadze produced an early candidate for ‘fight of the year’. The featherweight warriors went to battle for twenty-five straight minutes with the Boston native getting the better of most exchanges throughout the fight. After five thrilling rounds of action, Calvin Kattar was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 46 Result: Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

Despite showing his toughness, it was undoubtedly a disappointing result for Chikadze. The Georgian fighter was hoping to enter title contention with a win, but will now needs a couple more victories before being able to do so.

“I know he is going to come strong and prepared, but if Calvin makes one mistake I will make sure to finish him right there,” Giga Chikadze said in a pre-fight promo. “I’m going to finish Calvin Kattar with one of my spectacular knockout techniques. After that, I’m looking for a title shot.”

The next featherweight title shot will be going to the Korean Zombie, a decision which was ridiculed by Chikadze prior to UFC Vegas 46.

Following Giga’s loss, Chan Sung Jung shared the following reaction on Twitter:

That tweet clearly did not sit well with Giga Chikadze, who proceeded to blast Korean Zombie while issuing the following statement on his loss to Calvin Kattar.

“Thank you my real supporters! I love you all & I owe you speed comeback. Lot of fake people around, but its okay! Also, f*ck you Korean Zombie! Be happy with someone’s loss you cheap f*ck @koreanzombiemma.” – Chikadze shared on his Instagram stories.

Who would you like to see Giga Chikadze fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!