Pros react to Anthony Pettis defeating Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 17

A welterweight bout featuring Anthony Pettis taking on Alex Morono served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

The UFC’s former lightweight champion, Pettis (23-10 MMA), was competing for the first time since May’s UFC 249 event, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Donald Cerrone. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Showtime‘, as Anthony Pettis had previously suffered setbacks to Nate Diaz and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Meanwhile, Alex Morono (18-6 MMA) was coming off a unanimous decision win over Rhys McKee in his most recent effort this past November. That win was preceded by a 27-second knockout loss to Khaos Williams at UFC 247.

Tonight’s Pettis vs. Morono bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Alex Morono took the first round by utilizing some heavy pressure and good takedowns. However, Anthony Pettis was able to turn the tide in round two and then nearly finished the contest in round three.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Anthony Pettis def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Pettis defeating Morono below:

This card is about to really pick up!!! #UFCVegas17 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2020

I think Pettis can still compete with the best guys. Sometimes he gives up position more than he needs too bc of higher risk striking techniques. His grappling from top n bottom is solid, and striking is effective. Morono needs to wrestle and eat clock to win #UFCVegas17 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2020

Solid round for @alexmoronomma full of heart and determination!! #UFCVegas17 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 19, 2020

Pettis beating Morono straight down the middle! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

This fight is about to be a dog fight #UFCVegas17 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) December 19, 2020

Pettis is looking great so far! #fightnight — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2020

And championship grappling https://t.co/wMRWOl14E3 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 20, 2020

Pettit always fun to watch! #UFCVegas17 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 20, 2020

Vintage Showtime!! Ya love to see it. #UFCVegas17 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 20, 2020

Wow pettis finishes with a crazy technical and creative spinning headkick right after throwing a leg kick. Great fight for him! I can't wait to try that technique tomorrow. 😁 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 20, 2020

Who would you like to see Anthony Pettis fight next following his decision victory over Alex Morono this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020