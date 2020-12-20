Pros react to Anthony Pettis defeating Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 17

By
Chris Taylor
-
Anthony Pettis

A welterweight bout featuring Anthony Pettis taking on Alex Morono served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

The UFC’s former lightweight champion, Pettis (23-10 MMA), was competing for the first time since May’s UFC 249 event, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Donald Cerrone. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Showtime‘, as Anthony Pettis had previously suffered setbacks to Nate Diaz and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Meanwhile, Alex Morono (18-6 MMA) was coming off a unanimous decision win over Rhys McKee in his most recent effort this past November. That win was preceded by a 27-second knockout loss to Khaos Williams at UFC 247.

Tonight’s Pettis vs. Morono bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Alex Morono took the first round by utilizing some heavy pressure and good takedowns. However, Anthony Pettis was able to turn the tide in round two and then nearly finished the contest in round three.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Anthony Pettis def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Pettis defeating Morono below:

Who would you like to see Anthony Pettis fight next following his decision victory over Alex Morono this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020