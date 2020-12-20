UFC Vegas 17 Results: Marcin Tybura TKO’s Greg Hardy (Video)

A heavyweight bout featuring former NFL standout Greg Hardy taking on Marcin Tybura takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 main card.

Hardy (23-7-1 MMA) most recently competed on Halloween evening where he scored second round TKO victory over Maurice Greene. The win marked the former Dallas Cowboys‘ second in a row, as he had previously earned a unanimous decision victory over Yorgan de Castro.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (20-6 MMA) enters tonight’s contest with Greg Hardy on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Ben Rothwell in October. Prior to that victory, the Polish standout had picked up wins over Sergey Spivak and Maxim Grishin.

Round one begins and Greg Hardy comes out quickly with a low kick. Tybura paws with a his jab. The fighters clinch and then quickly break. Hardy snaps a jab. He follows that up with a low kick. Marcin Tybura with a combination but the shots fall short. The fighters exchange kicks. Greg Hardy with a nice right hand. Tybura leaps in with a left hook. Both men are still trying to find their range early. Hardy with a good shot to the body. Tybura answers with a front kick. Both men connect with right hands in the pocket. Greg Hardy snaps a left jab. Marcin Tybura attempts to counter with a right but misses. Hardy with a big body shot and then a right hand. Tybura appears to be hurt. ‘The Prince of War’ is not rushing things here. He lands a low kick and then a jab. Tybura attempts to press forward now. Hardy counters beautifully with a left jab and then a right hook. Another right hand lands for the former NFL star. Marcin Tybura shoots in for a takedown but Hardy stuffs it and unloads six right hands in row. He is battering his opponent. Ten seconds remain. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Marcin Tybura attempts to come forward early. Greg Hardy lands a good counter right hand as the Polish fighter lands a low kick. Another good exchange in the pocket. Hardy throws a left hand that just misses. Tybura leaps in with a combination. Greg avoids and and loads up a combination of his own. Tybura replies with a nice looping left hand over the top. He follows that up with a good combination. Two minutes remain and Marcin Tybura shoots in for a takedown. This time he gets it and has ninety seconds to work. He begins to unload ground and pound. Greg Hardy covers up. This one is all over.

I love you Tybura pic.twitter.com/9EHtHvjJ72 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 20, 2020

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Marcin Tybura def. Greg Hardy via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Tybura fight next following his TKO victory over Hardy this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020