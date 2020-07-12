Pros react to Amanda Ribas defeating Paige VanZant at UFC 251

A women’s flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant kicked off tonight’s UFC 251 main card from Fight Island.

VanZant (8-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since January of 2019, where she had picked up a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘PVZ’, who previously suffered setbacks to Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas (9-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 251 event on a four-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos.

Tonight’s Ribas vs. VanZant fight proved to be a one-sided affair. Amanda Ribas was able to dominate Paige VanZant from the opening bell on route to a first round armbar victory.

Official UFC 251 Result: Amanda Ribas def. Paige VanZant via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Ribas defeating VanZant below:

Paige just took a huge pay cut in free agency, that performance was terrible. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

I swear I’m so excited about this card 😂 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2020

Which Amanda is the goat 🐐?

I’m so confused now 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7dtRMfpnw1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

Well that was quick. And Paige goes to Bellator. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Who would you like to see Amanda Ribas fight next following her submission victory over Paige VanZant at tonight’s UFC 251 event on Fight Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020